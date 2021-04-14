Travellers Cancel Plans, in Limbo Amid COVID Test Results Delays

Cifford D’Souza missed his flight on Sunday, 11 April, because the results of his RT-PCR test had not arrived on time. Gurupratap Suri, almost had to postpone his flight back to Dubai on Satudary because of the delay in getting his COVID test results and managed to get it only with minutes to go after dozens of calls and follow-ups with the testing agent.

At a time when several parts of India are experiencing a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, thousands of RT-PCR tests across the country are getting delayed. Results that used to be ready within 24 hours are now taking up to a week, and sometimes more, to be available.