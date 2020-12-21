COVID-19: Night Curfew in Maharashtra’s Municipal Areas Till 5 Jan

The Maharashtra government on Monday, 21 December, announced night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in the state's municipal corporation areas from 22 December to 5 January, news agency PTI reported, quoting an official.
Amid concerns over the new coronavirus strain in the UK, the Maharashtra government has also mandated that fliers from Europe and West Asia landing in the state will be sent to institutional quarantine for 14 days.
Meanwhile, returnees from other countries have to undergo home quarantine for the same time period.
For those landing from UK before the suspension takes effect, a mandatory RT-PCR test will be conducted on arrival at the airports concerned.
Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in India, having recorded close to 19 lakh COVID-19 cases and more than 48,000 deaths. However, its daily case load has fallen considerably over the last couple of weeks. On Monday, it reported 2,234 new infections and 55 fatalities.
(With inputs from PTI.)
Published: 21 Dec 2020,06:50 PM IST