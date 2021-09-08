37,875 New COVID-19 Cases, 369 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 3.91 Lakh

COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccination updates. Image used for representational purposes.
India on Wednesday, 8 September, reported 37,875 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,30,96,718. The death toll increased by 369 to 4,41,411.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,91,256 active cases across the country, while 3,22,64,051 patients have been discharged so far, with 39,114 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
Among the states, Kerala reported the highest number of cases on Tuesday, with 25,772 new infections. Maharashtra was a distant second with 3,898 new cases.
Meanwhile, more than 70.75 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January. Over 78.47 lakh jabs were given on Tuesday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined