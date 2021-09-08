37,875 New COVID-19 Cases, 369 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 3.91 Lakh

India on Wednesday, 8 September, reported 37,875 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,30,96,718. The death toll increased by 369 to 4,41,411.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,91,256 active cases across the country, while 3,22,64,051 patients have been discharged so far, with 39,114 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

