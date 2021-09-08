After Losing Father to COVID, Kids Lose Home, Survive on Mother's Meagre Income

'I took my husband to seven hospitals in a day but all of them turned us away,' said Kavita, Arjun's wife, who died of COVID-19 during the second wave.
(Photo: Altered by Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Video Editor: Mohd. Irshad, Ashutosh Bharadwaj
Cameraperson: Poonam Agarwal
COVID deaths are not just numbers. This story is The Quint's effort to put a human face to the many tragedies witnessed across the country during the deadly second wave. It was an emotional journey for me, meeting children who had lost their parents at a young age. Please support us by becoming a Quint member and help us bring you the stories of India's COVID Orphans.
Warm Regards,
Poonam
Fourteen-year-old Ajay (name changed), though shy, spoke to me like a grown-up about his father. When asked about his future plans after his father Arjun's death, he said he now feels responsible for his mother Kavita and younger sister Avantika (name changed).
Arjun died of COVID at 43 on the day of his marriage anniversary, 18 April 2021. He has left behind his wife Kavita and two children Ajay and Avantika.
While Ajay said that his papa wanted him to 'earn enough to live a respectable life,' Avantika said her father wanted her to 'become a good teacher'.
Avantika (12) found it difficult to express her feelings, but Ajay continued sharing his memories of his Papa.
Avantika, Kavita and Arjun.
When asked about the future plan, Ajay said he wants to be like his Papa who was a good human being. Arjun had shared anecdotes about his own tough childhood with his children.
Kavita and Arjun.
Ajay and Avantika’s mother, Kavita, is a homemaker. She recalled the harrowing time the family went through in an attempt to save Arjun’s life, but failed.
The family used to rely entirely on Arjun’s salary. He worked for an NGO and earned Rs 35,000 a month. After his death, with no money to pay the monthly rent, Kavita and the kids shifted to her sister-in-law’s home.
Kavita has managed to get a job that pays her Rs 8,000. But that's not enough for a family of three.
Arjun with children.
Even as her present worries trouble her, Kavita's memories of trying to save Arjun’s life are also fresh. She said she took him to seven hospitals in Delhi in just one day. But all the hospitals turned them away.
Arjun died when they reached Delhi's Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital's gate. Kavita recalled what she saw at the GTB Hospital when the COVID-19 second wave was at its worst.
Kavita with her husband Arjun and children.
Kavita got Arjun’s COVID-positive report three days after he died. She said the doctors behaved very insensitively and did not take proper care of patients, which could also be because hospitals were understaffed.
Kavita knows the coming years will be tough. She wants the government to help her in raising and educating her children. She said that only good education can ensure a bright future for her children.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined