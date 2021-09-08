After Losing Father to COVID, Kids Lose Home, Survive on Mother's Meagre Income

Fourteen-year-old Ajay (name changed), though shy, spoke to me like a grown-up about his father. When asked about his future plans after his father Arjun's death, he said he now feels responsible for his mother Kavita and younger sister Avantika (name changed).

Arjun died of COVID at 43 on the day of his marriage anniversary, 18 April 2021. He has left behind his wife Kavita and two children Ajay and Avantika.

While Ajay said that his papa wanted him to 'earn enough to live a respectable life,' Avantika said her father wanted her to 'become a good teacher'.

Avantika (12) found it difficult to express her feelings, but Ajay continued sharing his memories of his Papa.