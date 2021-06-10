94,052 New COVID Cases, 6,148 Deaths in India; Bihar Revises Toll

India on Thursday, 10 June, reported 94,052 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,91,83,121. The death toll increased by 6,148 to 3,59,676.
The huge rise in the number of deaths is because of the revision in the toll for Bihar.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 11,67,952 active cases across the country, while 2,76,55,493 patients have been discharged so far, with 1,51,367 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Bihar's health department on Wednesday drastically revised the state's death toll and put the final number of fatalities due to COVID-19 at 9,429. The state's health department added as many as 3,951 deaths in one day, after verification. Till the previous day, the total death toll for Bihar was at 5,500.
As many as 37,21,98,253 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till 9 June, of which 20,04,690 samples were tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
Published: 10 Jun 2021,09:57 AM IST