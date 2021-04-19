Lockdown in Delhi From 10 pm Tonight Till Monday 5 am: CM Kejriwal

A detailed order will be issued shortly which will have all the details of this curfew, CM Kejriwal said, assuring that this lockdown would be a short one and would be over soon.

He also asked people to place their faith in him and asked migrant labourers not to leave the city as the government will take strong measures to improve the situation in the capital during this time.

“It's a small lockdown, only for six days. Don't leave Delhi and go. I'm very hopeful that we won't need to extend the lockdown. The government will take care of you,” he said.

“In the next six days, we will make arrangements for more beds in Delhi. The lockdown period will be used to arrange for oxygen and medicine,” he added.