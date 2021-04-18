COVID Crisis: After Maha CM, Mamata, Kejriwal Write to PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the crisis in the face of a rise of COVID-19 cases in their states.

Their letters come after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote to PM Modi requesting him to declare COVID-19 a natural calamity, so the state could use the State Disaster Response Fund to provide financial assistance to affected people.

Former PM of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, had written to the PM earlier on Sunday, highlighting five suggestions on fighting the pandemic, with a specific focus on ramping up the vaccination programme.