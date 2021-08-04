42,625 New COVID Cases, 562 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 4.10 L
(Photo: PTI)
India on Wednesday, 4 August, reported 42,625 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,17,69,132. The death toll increased by 562 to 4,25,757.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,10,353 active cases across the country, while 3,09,33,022 patients have been discharged so far, with 36,668 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
Kerala reported the highest number of cases among states on Tuesday, with 23,676 new infections, followed by Maharashtra with 6,005 new cases.
As many as 47,31,42,307 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till 3 August, of which 18,47,518 samples were tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
More than 48.52 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation began in January.
