‘Calf Serum’ Used But Not Present in Covaxin: Govt Clarifies

Hitting out at social media posts that claimed that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin contains calf serum, Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, 16 June, said that 'facts have been twisted and misrepresented'.

The ministry said that newborn calf serum is used only for the preparation and growth of vero cells –– a practice that has been in place for decades in Polio, Rabies, and Influenza vaccines.