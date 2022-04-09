Delhi Riots: Khalid Saifi Denied Bail in Larger Conspiracy Case Under UAPA

A sessions court in Delhi on Friday, 8 April, turned down the bail plea of United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi in the UAPA case brought by the Delhi Police over the alleged larger conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots of 2020.



Rejecting Saifi's bail application, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said: "I am of the opinion that allegations against the accused Khalid Saifi are prima facie true."

As a result, the embargo against grant of bail in Section 43D(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act would apply.