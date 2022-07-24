Khalid Saifi Being Denied Medical Attention in Jail, Alleges Wife Nargis Saifi
Nargis Saifi released a video statement alleging that Khalid Saifi's sugar levels are spiking.
Nargis Saifi, wife of jailed Muslim activist Khalid Saifi, has alleged that her husband’s health is deteriorating and that he isn’t being given medical attention by the jail authorities.
In a video statement released on Saturday, Nargis said that her husband’s blood sugar levels have been spiking for the last few days.
“His sugar level is around 400, it has never been this high. His BP is also high and he has fever too. He has been vomiting and he hasn’t eaten anything properly for days...He isn’t getting proper treatment at all,” Nargis said in the video.
The video was shared by Nargis on Khalid Saifi's Twitter and Instagram pages.
Khalid was arrested in February 2020 by the Delhi Police in connection with the northeast Delhi riots, and was charged with Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He is currently lodged in the Mandoli jail in New Delhi.
Nargis, while crying profusely, asked for the jail authorities to tend to him and his medical needs.
However, The Hindu reported that the Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel denied her allegations. “Khalid Saifi’s medical condition is alright. Jail doctor has seen him today for the complaint of mild fever. Proper medication has been given. Further treatment will be given as required,” Goel was quoted as saying.
