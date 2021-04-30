Counter Media’s ‘One-Sided’ Narrative: Jaishankar at COVID Meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended a virtual meeting with Indian ambassadors and high commissioners from across the globe on Thursday, 29 April, and said that the “one-sided” narrative of PM Narendra Modi and his administration’s failure in the face of COVID surge in international media must be countered.

The meeting referred to the uncompromising editorials, commentary and reports published in internationally renowned newspapers such as the New York Times, Guardian, Le Monde, and Straits Times that have reported of the ruling BJP government ignoring warnings by experts, holding a mammoth election in West Bengal and organising the Kumbh Mela – one of the world’s biggest religious congregations – in the midst of a health emergency.