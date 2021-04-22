Centre Allocates Remdesivir to 19 States with High COVID Burden

Addressing shortages of Remdesivir in certain regions of the country, the Central government on Wednesday, 21 April, made interim allocation of the key anti-viral drug for 19 states/Union Territories for the period up to 30 April.

Allocations have been made for Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand.

In a statement, the Union Health Ministry said: "Keeping in mind the sudden surge in demand in the country for Remdesivir injection required for Covid-19 therapy, the manufacturing capacity of domestic Remdesivir manufacturers has been ramped up.”