Mumbai Cop Doubles as Ambulance Driver to Ferry COVID Patients

When COVID was at its peak in 2020, little did the 34-year-old cop know that his vision would soon become reality.

Through a mechanic friend, the Nandurbar native managed to arrange an old Omni car to carry patients to hospitals for emergency treatment. After a basic makeover, the car was ready to ferry the sick. The emergency vehicle was well-sanitised with partitions inside for COVID and non-COVID patients as well as pregnant women.