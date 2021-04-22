No Bed in Delhi, Retd Brig Dies of COVID On the Way to Chandigarh

A retired Brigadier passed away en route to Chandigarh from Delhi on Wednesday night due to COVID complications, after he could not be admitted to any hospital, including the Army’s Base Hospital and DRDO’s hospital set up there recently, reported The Indian Express.
Brigadier (retd) Rashpal Singh Parmar, of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), was being taken to Chandigarh by his son after he could not be admitted to any private hospital or the Army's Base Hospital in Delhi.
The Brigadier's family had arranged for an oxygen cylinder and was driving to Chandigarh so that he could be admitted to a private hospital there. But, before they could reach Chandigarh, he passed away.
Brigadier Parmar's senior and President of Ex-Servicemen Grievances Cell, Lt Col SS Sohi (retd) told The Indian Express, “This is shocking that veterans are not being able to get treatment and have to run from pillar to post for getting a bed. Military Hospitals must cater to them in this emergency. Service hospitals are being opened up for civilians. We have no objection to anyone being treated, but at least veterans should not be left in lurch."
Brig Parmar, commissioned on March 14, 1971, in the Corps of EME, is survived by his wife and two sons.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined