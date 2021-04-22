No Bed in Delhi, Retd Brig Dies of COVID On the Way to Chandigarh

The Brigadier's family had arranged for an oxygen cylinder and was driving to Chandigarh so that he could be admitted to a private hospital there. But, before they could reach Chandigarh, he passed away.

Brigadier Parmar's senior and President of Ex-Servicemen Grievances Cell, Lt Col SS Sohi (retd) told The Indian Express, “This is shocking that veterans are not being able to get treatment and have to run from pillar to post for getting a bed. Military Hospitals must cater to them in this emergency. Service hospitals are being opened up for civilians. We have no objection to anyone being treated, but at least veterans should not be left in lurch."

Brig Parmar, commissioned on March 14, 1971, in the Corps of EME, is survived by his wife and two sons.