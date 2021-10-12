82% Adults in Kerala Have COVID-19 Antibodies, Latest Sero-Survey Reveals

Image for representation purpose.
At least 82.6 percent of Kerala’s adult population has COVID-19 antibodies, as per data released by the state Health Department. Kerala’s high seroprevalence may be due to people being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 or due to individuals being vaccinated, said a statement released by Health Minister Veena George on 11 October.
Kerala has vaccinated 93.16 percent of its population with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 43.14 percent are fully vaccinated.
Kerala conducted its third seroprevalence study in September. Data released from the Health Department shows that out of 4429 samples collected from persons above the age of 18 across all districts, 3659 had COVID-19 antibodies.
The sero survey collected 2274 samples from pregnant women belonging to the age group of 18 to 49. Out of this, 1487 samples returned positive for COVID-19 antibodies, suggesting a seroprevalence of 65.4 percent among pregnant women in the state.
"The seroprevalence of pregnant women is 65.4 percent. This could be due to the COVID-19 protective measures the women had taken during pregnancy and not getting vaccinated during pregnancy," the release said.
At least 40.2 percent of children aged between 5 and 17 had been exposed to COVID-19 infection, with 586 samples out of 1459 testing positive for antibodies. Schools are scheduled to reopen in Kerala from 1 November.
The seroprevalence among persons living in coastal regions was the highest at 87.6 percent, while it was 78.2 percent among tribal persons above the age of 18. At least 85.3 percent of persons living in slums in urban areas had COVID-19 antibodies, found the sero survey.
The September sero-survey shows a sharp rise in the number of Kerala residents with COVID-19 antibodies. In the fourth national sero-survey published in July by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Kerala had a seroprevalence of 44.4 percent – the lowest among 21 states.
