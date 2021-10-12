82% Adults in Kerala Have COVID-19 Antibodies, Latest Sero-Survey Reveals

At least 82.6 percent of Kerala’s adult population has COVID-19 antibodies, as per data released by the state Health Department. Kerala’s high seroprevalence may be due to people being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 or due to individuals being vaccinated, said a statement released by Health Minister Veena George on 11 October.

Kerala has vaccinated 93.16 percent of its population with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 43.14 percent are fully vaccinated.

Kerala conducted its third seroprevalence study in September. Data released from the Health Department shows that out of 4429 samples collected from persons above the age of 18 across all districts, 3659 had COVID-19 antibodies.