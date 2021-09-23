Govt Says States To Give Ex Gratia for COVID-19 Deaths: Kerala, Rajasthan React

The Union government on Wednesday, 22 September, told the Supreme Court that the kin of those Indian citizens who have succumbed to COVID-19 will receive Rs 50,000 ex gratia compensation from the state governments.

The compensation will be paid by the states from their respective State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and distributed by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the government clarified in the affidavit.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also added that the amount "will continue to be provided for deaths that may occur in the future phases of the Covid-19 pandemic as well, or until further notification," The Indian Express reported.

Responding to the guidelines, at least two states have voiced against the Union government's submissions to the apex court.