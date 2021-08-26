46,164 New COVID-19 Cases, 607 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 3.33 Lakh

India on Thursday, 26 August, reported 46,164 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,25,58,530. The death toll increased by 607 to 4,36,365.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,33,725 active cases across the country, while 3,17,88,440 patients have been discharged so far, with 34,159 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.