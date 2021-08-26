46,164 New COVID-19 Cases, 607 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 3.33 Lakh

COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccine updates. Image used for representational purposes.
India on Thursday, 26 August, reported 46,164 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,25,58,530. The death toll increased by 607 to 4,36,365.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,33,725 active cases across the country, while 3,17,88,440 patients have been discharged so far, with 34,159 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
Among the states, Kerala reported the highest number of cases on Wednesday, with 31,445 new infections in what is being called a post-Onam surge. Maharashtra was a distant second with 5,031 new cases.
Meanwhile, more than 60.38 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January. Over 80 lakh jabs were given on Wednesday.
