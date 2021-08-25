37,593 New COVID-19 Cases, 648 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 3.22 Lakh

COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccination updates in India. Image used for representational purposes.
India on Wednesday, 25 August, reported 37,593 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,25,12,366. The death toll increased by 648 to 4,35,758.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are 3,22,327 active cases across the country currently, while 3,17,54,281 patients have been discharged so far, with 34,169 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
As many as 51,11,84,547 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 24 August, of which 17,92,755 samples were tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
Meanwhile, more than 59.55 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January.
