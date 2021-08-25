COVID-19 Situation in India May Be Reaching Endemic Stage: WHO Chief Scientist

World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan has stated that India seems to have reached some sort of stage of endemicity in terms of the COVID-19 prevalence.

In an interview with The Wire, which was published on Tuesday, 24 August, Dr Swaminathan said that COVID-19 is likely to assume the form of an endemic, instead of its present status as an epidemic, by the end of 2022. In the endemic stage, the population can learn to live with the virus.

This transformation will be facilitated by ensuring vaccination as well as COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, she indicated.