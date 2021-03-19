25,681 New COVID Cases in Maha; Biggest 1-Day Spike in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Friday, 19 March, reported 25,681 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the state to 24,22,021. The death toll increased by 70 to 53,208.

As many as 14,400 recoveries were reported in the state on Thursday, 18 March, taking the total number of those recovered to 21,89,965. Meanwhile, the state currently has 1,77,560 active cases.

Friday's tally is just below the highest one-day rise of 25,833 cases recorded in the state on Thursday, which surpassed the peak recorded in September last year.