25,681 New COVID Cases in Maha; Biggest 1-Day Spike in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Friday, 19 March, reported 25,681 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the state to 24,22,021. The death toll increased by 70 to 53,208.
As many as 14,400 recoveries were reported in the state on Thursday, 18 March, taking the total number of those recovered to 21,89,965. Meanwhile, the state currently has 1,77,560 active cases.
Friday's tally is just below the highest one-day rise of 25,833 cases recorded in the state on Thursday, which surpassed the peak recorded in September last year.
Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases since last month, prompting the state government to impose restrictions in several areas.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that he sees lockdown as an option going ahead, but added that he trusts the people of the state to cooperate and follow COVID-19 norms, news agency PTI reported.
"The number of COVID-19 patients had increased in September 2020 as well. But today, we have vaccine as a shield. Citizens should get vaccinated. Rules should be followed so that there's no infection. But if rules aren't followed, strict measures will be taken in near future," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
