Maharashtra Records Biggest Ever COVID Spike With 25,833 New Cases
The death toll increased by 58 to 53,138 on Thursday.
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 25,833 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the state to 23,96,340. This is the highest one-day rise in COVID cases in the state, surpassing the peak recorded in September last year.
The death toll increased by 58 to 53,138.
As many as 12,764 patients were discharged in the state on Thursday, taking the total number of those recovered to 21,75,565. Meanwhile, the state currently has 1,66,353 active cases.
Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases since last month, prompting the state government to impose restrictions in several areas.
Apart from Maharashtra, several other states such as Punjab are also witnessing a rise in the number of daily cases, which has pushed India's overall tally up of lately.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.