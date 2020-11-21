46,232 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 90.5 L; 1.32 L Deaths

Globally, over 57.5 million coronavirus cases have been recorded so far, with the death toll at more than 13,71,000.

India on Saturday, 21 November, reported 46,232 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 90,50,597. The death toll increased by 564 to 1,32,726.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,39,747 active cases across the country, while 84,78,124 patients have been discharged. A total of 13,06,57,808 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up till 20 November, of which 10,66,022 samples were tested on Friday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 4.39 lakh now.

