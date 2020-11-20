PM Modi Holds Meet to Review India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy

PM Narendra Modi on Friday, 20 November, took to Twitter to share that he had held a meeting to review India's vaccination strategy and the way forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual meeting with top officials reportedly included members from the NITI Aayog.

