PM Modi Holds Meet to Review India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy

PM Narendra Modi on Friday, 20 November, took to Twitter to share that he had held a meeting to review India’s vaccination strategy and the way forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual meeting with top officials also included members from the NITI Aayog.
The PM said that at the meeting, issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed.
“Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to healthcare workers, cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators, and tech platform for vaccine roll-out,” PM Modi added.
