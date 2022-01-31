COVID-19 Surge Amid Omicron: Which States Are Reopening Schools?

Several states have made relaxations in their COVID-19 protocols and have decided to reopen their schools.
As the COVID-19 cases in the country decrease, several states have made relaxations in their COVID-19 protocols and have decided to reopen their schools.
But which states are reopening schools and for which classes? Here is a list:
Maharashtra has already reopened schools from 24 January, with some variations across the state regarding local protocols in certain districts.
The following classes will reopen in Maharashtra:
Classes 1 to 8 (class timings will be halved)
Classes 9 to 12 (full-day usual classes)
As Tamil Nadu loosens various COVID-19 restrictions, the state on 27 January announced reopening of schools from 1 February.
Classes 1 to 12 will reopen .
Board examinations will be held as per schedule.
Pre-KG, LKG, and playschools will remain closed.
Colleges and universities will reopen except for those working as a COVID-19 centre.
The Karnataka government has not decided to reopen all educational institutions in the state.
The following classes will reopen:
Classes from 1 to 9 (in Bengaluru Urban)
Colleges
Degree colleges
Haryana has ordered to reopen all government and private schools for classes 10, 11, and 12 from 1 February.
Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar also affirmed that the state might soon reopen schools for classes 6-9 if everything goes well.
Rajasthan has also recently said that the state is going to reopen schools.
However, the children shall have to submit a written consent form from their parents and may even attend online classes.
The following classes will reopen:
Class 10-12 (1 February)
Class 6-9 (10 February)
