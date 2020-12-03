My Name Will Help Me Win Kerala Civic Polls: BJP’s Corona Thomas

The 24-year-old woman is contesting on a BJP ticket in Kollam's Maithili division.

Video Editor: Sandeep Suman

At a time when the world is saying ‘Go Corona Go!,’ some people in Kerala’s Kollam are chanting ‘Jai Corona!’ after the latest entrant for civic polls – Corona Thomas. Twenty-four-year-old Thomas is contesting on a BJP ticket in Kollam’s Maithili division for the upcoming local body elections in the state. Explaining her peculiar name, she said, “We were twins born to our parents.

My father wanted to give us unique names and so called us Corona and Coral.

And during this time, we got to know about a pandemic called corona, then I got affected by corona. Many would joke saying ‘Corona got corona.’”



A newcomer to politics, she is looking forward to devise ways to empower the women in her ward.

The Namesake of a Pandemic

Though there is a lot of taboo associated with the word ‘corona’, she believes it is her name that has struck a chord with people. “I believe my name will help me win. I am sure the people of the constituency are with me,” said Corona Thomas.

Corona Thomas has her name painted on several walls and posters in the division.

She agreed to contest the election just a few weeks after she and her newborn daughter, Arpitha, tested negative for coronavirus. She was pregnant when she was diagnosed with COVID-19.



Just a month since their recovery, Corona is already on the ground, talking to people and hearing their grievances. Her husband, Jinu Suresh is a BJP activist. Since the Mathilil division was reserved for women, she was projected as the candidate.

Corona says that several people have come looking for her because of her name. “Since I have a peculiar name, I get a lot of attention when I go for campaigning.

There are many who'll come running to see what Corona looks like.

They would ask me why I have such a name. It has been quite interesting to see people being curious,” she said, adding "I’m 100% sure of winning”.