Consensual Sex With an Adult Not a Crime but Immoral: Allahabad HC

While denying bail to a man accused of raping his girlfriend along with three other accused persons, Allahabad High Court on Friday, 29 October, said consensual sex with an adult is not a crime but it is "unethical, immoral and against established Indian norms", reported Bar and Bench.

Justice Rahul Chaturvedi said that it was the "duty" of the accused to protect his girlfriend while she was being sexually harassed by others.

The court observed, "The moment the applicant submits that the victim is his beloved, it was his binding duty to protect the dignity, honour, and reputation of his girlfriend. If a girl is major one, then to have sex with her consent is not an offence, but certainly it is unethical and immoral and also not in consonance with the established social norms of the Indian society. (sic)"