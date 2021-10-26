Dabur Withdraws Karwa Chauth Ad Featuring Same-Sex Couple, Twitter Reacts

Dabur withdraws Fem ad featuring same-sex couple celebrating Karwa Chauth.
Dabur was the latest brand to face backlash after one of its advertisements seemed to offend religious and cultural sentiments. In its new ad, beauty product Fem showed two women, a lesbian couple getting ready for Karwa Chauth and celebrating it with each other.
Amid all the trolling, Dabur has withdrawn the ad and put out a statement regarding the same. "Fem's Karwachauth campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologise for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments," read the statement. Check it out here:
A lot of users have reacted to this announcement and talked about how they were disappointed that the brand took down such a progressive ad because of pressure from trolls.
What do you think of Dabur's decision?
