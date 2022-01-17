Narsinghanand, Arrested for Haridwar Hate Speech, Faces Fresh Charges of Assault

Narsinghanand, a priest of the Dasna Temple in Ghaziabad, has been at the centre of many other controversies in the past too.

He is among the 10 others who have been named in the FIRs lodged against this Haridwar event where slogans were raised calling for violence against Muslims. The event was also attended by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay and and BJP Mahila Morcha leader Udita Tyagi.

Three FIRs had also been filed against Yati Narsinghanand last year for his remarks against women.

(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times.)