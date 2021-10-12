Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Lakhimpur, Attend Last Rites of Deceased Farmers

Priyanka Gandhi. Image used for representational purposes.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to visit Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday, 12 October, to attend the antim ardaas (last rites) ceremony of the farmers who lost their lives in the 3 October unrest, news agency ANI reported.
Samkyukt Kisan Morcha leader Rakesh Tikait also reached Lakhimpur on Monday, 11 October, in order to attend the final prayers.
Gandhi Vadra had attempted to visit the deceased farmers' families in Lakhimpur the day after the violence, but had been halted from travelling to the district by the Uttar Pradesh police, which had detained the Congress leader at a guesthouse in Sitapur for nearly two days.
Upon her release, Gandhi Vadra, last Wednesday, had joined a Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegation to meet the kin of the farmers and a journalist who had lost their lives in Lakhimpur.
Gandhi Vadra, on Monday, had also observed a maun vrat (silence) in Lucknow, demanding the dismissal of Minister of State Ajay Teni Misra.
Meanwhile, MoS Misra's son, Ashish Misra, was on Monday sent to three-day police remand. The minister's son, who is facing allegations of murder and rioting, had been arrested on Saturday.
