Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi To Travel to Bahraich To Meet Kin of Deceased Farmers

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are expected to travel to Bahraich on Thursday, 7 October, to meet the families of farmers Gurvinder Singh and Diljeet Singh, who had lost their lives in the Lakhimpur unrest on Sunday, 3 October, reported The Indian Express.

On Wednesday, 6 October, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, along with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, had met the families of Lovepreet Singh and journalist Raman Kashyap.

The Congress delegation, which also included Randeep Surjewala, Deepender Singh Hooda, KC Venugopal, and Congress UP unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, first visited the home of the 19-year-old farmer Lovepreet in Palia tehsil of the district, where they spent around half an hour and offered condolences.

They then left to meet the family of slain journalist Raman Kashyap in Nighasan tehsil. The leaders also met the family of Nachatar Singh, a 55-year-old farmer from Dhauraha tehsil, who, too, lost his life on Sunday.