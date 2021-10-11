In View of Farmers Protest, UP Police Cancels Staff Leaves Until 18 October

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Ravi Choudhary/PTI)
In view of the farmers protests in Uttar Pradesh and upcoming festivals, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Sunday, 10 October, issued an order cancelling all types of leaves of the staff till 18 October.
The order read, "In view of upcoming festivals and proposed programmes of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Uttar Pradesh Police cancels all types of leaves of the staff till October 18. Leave from Headquarters will be allowed during this period only for unavoidable reasons. This order with immediate effect will be effective", news agency ANI reported.
This comes as the country celebrates the festival of Navratri, while Durga Puja pandals are being set up and Ramlila is set to be staged.
It’s expected that overcrowding in markets and public places will be observed due to the festivals.
SKM has further appealed for candle marches on the evening of 12 October, ANI reported.
Furthermore, a "Rail Roko" protest will be organised across the country on 18 October from 10 am to 4 pm.
Prashant Kumar has asked all Zonal Additional Director General of Police, Commissioner of Police, Regional Inspector General of Police, Deputy Inspector General of Police, District Police In-charge, Superintendent of Police, Railways not to allow leave to police personnel till 18 October.
(With inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)