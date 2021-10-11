In View of Farmers Protest, UP Police Cancels Staff Leaves Until 18 October

In view of the farmers protests in Uttar Pradesh and upcoming festivals, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Sunday, 10 October, issued an order cancelling all types of leaves of the staff till 18 October.

The order read, "In view of upcoming festivals and proposed programmes of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Uttar Pradesh Police cancels all types of leaves of the staff till October 18. Leave from Headquarters will be allowed during this period only for unavoidable reasons. This order with immediate effect will be effective", news agency ANI reported.