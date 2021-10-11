Lakhimpur Case: After Arrest, Ashish Misra to be Produced in Court Today

Arrested for his role in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, which left eight people dead, including four farmers, MoS Ajay Misra's son Ashish Misra will be produced before a Sessions Court in the area on Monday, 11 October.

Misra has been accused of mowing down protesting farmers with his car in the district, killing four of them.

The MoS' son was arrested by a UP Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday, 9 October, around 11 pm and sent to 14-day judicial custody. According to news agency ANI, Uttar Pradesh will be filing an application before the court to seek his custody.

Security has been beefed up in the area ahead of Misra's hearing on Monday.