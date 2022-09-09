'Decided, Will Reply After Polls': Rahul Gandhi on Being Congress Chief Again

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
(Photo: PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 9 September, said he has made his decision on whether he will become the next party president.
Gandhi had on Wednesday, 7 September, flagged off the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari. The 3,500 km-long yatra will cover 12 locations, from Tamil Nadu to Jammu & Kashmir, in a span of 150 days.
Answering queries of reporters about the BJP attacking the Congress over the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi said, "Everybody has an opinion. BJP has a opinion, RSS will have an opinion, and they are welcome to have an opinion. For us in the Congress party, this is an attempt to understand what is going on in the ground in India and an attempt to undo the damages made by BJP and RSS."
When asked why several leaders are quitting the Congress, Gandhi said, "Obviously, the BJP has better means of putting pressure on them than I do. Also, the BJP has taken control of all the institutions of this country. They have inserted their people in these institutions to target people. Everyone is aware of the role played by CBI, ED."
Now the fight is between the structure of the Indian State and the Opposition and not between two parties, he added.
Gandhi further asserted that he is just participating in the yatra and not leading it. When asked if the yatra will also help unite the Congress party, he said that it was possible.
Responding to questions on whether the Congress, along with other Opposition parties, would come together to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said, "It's the responsibility of the entire Opposition to come together, everybody has a role in it."
(With inputs from PTI.)
