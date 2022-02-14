'Rapes Are Rising in India Because Women Don't Wear Hijab': Karnataka Cong MLA

The hijab row is now sub-judice in the Karnataka High Court.

Meanwhile, the Congress party extended support to the hijab-wearing girls, stating it was their right to wear the headscarf in this secular country.

The move to stop hijab-wearing students from entering classes was tantamount to 'robbing' them of their future, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said on 5 February.

"By letting students' hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India… Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too had lent support to the protesting Muslim girls.