Pilot Camp MLA Hemaram Choudhary Quits, Cong Says Will Resolve

Another political storm is brewing as Congress MLA Hemaram Choudhary, a close associate of former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, on Tuesday, May 19, tendered his resignation to Assembly Speaker C P Joshi.



The legislator from Rajasthan’s Barmer said he will reveal the reason for the move once his resignation is accepted.

“Under Rule 173 of Rajasthan Assembly’s Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, I am submitting my resignation, attached with this letter, from Gudamalani Assembly seat. Please accept it today itself,” the letter read.