IAF Pilot Dies in MiG-21 Bison Aircraft Accident During Training

A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of the Indian Air Force was involved in a fatal accident on Wednesday, 17 March, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India.
IAF Group Captain A Gupta lost his life in the accident.
A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine cause of accident, the IAF said in a statement.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
