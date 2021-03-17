IAF Pilot Dies in MiG-21 Bison Aircraft Accident During Training

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine cause of accident, the IAF said in a statement.
Image used for representation. | (Photo: The Quint)

A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of the Indian Air Force was involved in a fatal accident on Wednesday, 17 March, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India.

IAF Group Captain A Gupta lost his life in the accident.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

