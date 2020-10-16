Maha Cong Minister Sentenced to 3 Months Jail For Assaulting Cop

Maharashtra's Women and Child Development minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur was sentenced to three months of imprisonment by a court on Thursday, 15 October.

Maharashtra’s Women and Child Development minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur was sentenced to three months of imprisonment by a court on Thursday, 15 October. She and three others, including her driver, have also been fined Rs 15,500 each by the district and sessions court, PTI reported.

Judge Urmila Joshi of the district and sessions court found the four accused guilty on Thursday. Thy were prosecuted for physically assaulting an on-duty policeman who stopped their vehicle that was going in the wrong direction in a one-way lane.

The incident took place in Chunabhatti area of Amaravati, on 24 March 2012 at 4.15 pm. If they fail to pay the fine, all four prosecuted will be in jail for an additional month. However, The Indian Express reported that Thakur claims she will move the Bombay High Court against the verdict.

What Does the Charge Sheet Say?

According to a PTI report, the charge sheet says that the minister, her driver Sagar Suresh Khandekar and party workers Sharad Kashirav Jawanjal and Raju Kisan Ingle, allegedly beat up traffic policeman Ulhas Raurale when he stopped them entering a lane from Chunabhatti to Gandhi Chowk. When the police officer asked them to not use this route, Thakur and the others started arguing with him, eventually beating him up, The Indian Express reported.

After the incident, Raurale went to the Rajapeth police station to lodge a complaint against them. A case was registered under IPC sections 353, 332, 186 and 34, and a charge sheet was filed in court.

Reacting to the verdict and a possible demand for her resignation, Thakur, who is also the Guardian Minister of Amravati district, reportedly said that the BJP wants to end her political career, but that she will continue her ideological fight against the party. (With inputs from The Indian Express and PTI)