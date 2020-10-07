Congress Releases List of Candidates Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

The Congress party releases its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming state Assembly elections in Bihar. RJD will contest on 144 seats, Congress will fight on 70.

Congress on Wednesday, 7 October, released its first list of 21 candidates for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections. The party has fielded Sanjay Kumar Tiwari from Buxar, while Vishwanath Ram has been given a ticket from Raipur under SC category.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav will lead the Opposition in the upcoming Bihar elections, as his party is all set to contest the polls on 144 out of 243 Assembly seats in the state.

In a press conference held on Saturday, 3 October, Tejashwi announced that the seat-sharing pact between the Bihar Grand Alliance had been finalised and while the RJD will contest on 144 seats, Congress will fight on 70.

The CPI(M), CPI and CPM candidates will fight on 19, 6 and 4 seats respectively.

Election Commission announced that the Bihar Assembly polls will be conducted in three phases, with voting on 28 October, 3 and 7 November.