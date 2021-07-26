Expansion of Congress-Led Rajasthan Cabinet on the Cards

General Secretary (organisation) of the Congress party KC Venugopal as well as All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Incharge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken had arrived in Jaipur on Saturday, ahead of the meeting.

The two had met with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot at his residence on Saturday to discuss the Cabinet reshuffle and political appointments, before the meeting on Sunday, PTI reported.