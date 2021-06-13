Working on Sachin Pilot’s Demands: Congress Amid Internal Tensions

Jitin Prasada’s high-profile and controversial exit from the Congress has reportedly created tension within the political party. Speculations suggest that Congress leader Sachin Pilot has expressed dissatisfaction with the positions assigned to certain Rajasthan leaders by the party.

On Thursday, 10 June, BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi had told news channel Aaj Tak that Pilot would join the BJP, as he is being ‘mistreated’ in Congress. Pilot, however, refuted such claims.

“The party is working to resolve the issues regarding demands of Pilot related to allotment of ministerial posts to MLAs close to him. It may happen anytime or may take time," a top source in the Congress told PTI.