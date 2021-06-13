Working on Sachin Pilot’s Demands: Congress Amid Internal Tensions
Sachin Pilot’s position within the party is yet to be determined, a senior Congress leader indicated.
Jitin Prasada’s high-profile and controversial exit from the Congress has reportedly created tension within the political party. Speculations suggest that Congress leader Sachin Pilot has expressed dissatisfaction with the positions assigned to certain Rajasthan leaders by the party.
On Thursday, 10 June, BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi had told news channel Aaj Tak that Pilot would join the BJP, as he is being ‘mistreated’ in Congress. Pilot, however, refuted such claims.
“The party is working to resolve the issues regarding demands of Pilot related to allotment of ministerial posts to MLAs close to him. It may happen anytime or may take time," a top source in the Congress told PTI.
There are nine vacant positions in the Rajasthan Cabinet at present.
Party sources have indicated that the wishes of several candidates have to be taken into consideration while appointing party members to these posts.
“Apart from Pilot, we have to see to requests by 18 independents and the BSP leader who joined Congress. The party has to also take into consideration the expectations of those MLAs who all have won elections six to seven times in Rajasthan Assembly," the source added.
The senior leader further asserted that the former Deputy Chief Minister’s demands to accommodate his aides within the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) have already been met.
The conjecture around Sachin Pilot comes in view of the issues raised by him against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last year. Pilot was subsequently dismissed as the state’s Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress President. The party’s high command had to step in to mitigate the crisis that ensued.
Pilot has openly accused the AICC team of ignoring the promises made to him and his team after a patch up with the party and returning to its fold, post rebellion last year.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS)
