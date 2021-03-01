‘PM Doesn’t Hide His True Self’: Ghulam Nabi Azad Lauds Modi Again

A day prior to this speech, Azad is reported to have shared the stage at a Jammu event with Congress leaders who are part of the so called ‘G-23’, which is a group of leaders seeking reform within the party.

Senior party leader Kapil Sibal had on Saturday expressed concerns about the party growing weak and had said, “The truth is that we see Congress party becoming weak. That is why we have gathered here. We had gathered together earlier too and we have to strengthen the party together.”

Meanwhile, Congress’ Anand Sharma had said, “Congress has weakened in the last decade. Our voice is for the betterment of the party. It should be strengthened everywhere once again. The new generation should connect (to the party).”

Both Sibal, as well as Sharma had further lamented Azad’s retirement and hailed his role in the party.

Azad, on his part, on Saturday, had said that the strength of Congress is that it "equally respects" all religions, people and castes, and that other party leaders with him in Jammu had not spoken up any less than him in pressing matters.

“In the last 5-6 years, all these friends did not speak any less than me in the Parliament over J&K, its unemployment, stripping off of statehood, finishing off industries and education or the implementation of GST.”