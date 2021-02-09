An Emotional PM Modi Bids Adieu to Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an emotional moment in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 9 February, as he bid farewell to Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad, calling him a “true friend.”

PM Modi said that the Opposition leader who will replace Azad will “have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House.”

“Posts come, high office comes, power comes and how to handle these, one must learn from Ghulam Nabi Azad ji. I would consider him a true friend,” PM Modi said.