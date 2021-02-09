An Emotional PM Modi Bids Adieu to Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi recalled a terror attack when Azad was the CM of J&K and he was the CM of Gujarat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an emotional moment in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 9 February, as he bid farewell to Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad, calling him a “true friend.”
PM Modi said that the Opposition leader who will replace Azad will “have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House.”
“Posts come, high office comes, power comes and how to handle these, one must learn from Ghulam Nabi Azad ji. I would consider him a true friend,” PM Modi said.
Heaping praise and accolades on the veteran Congress leader, PM Modi recalled a terror attack from when Azad was the CM of Jammu and Kashmir and he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.
“I will never forget Azad’s efforts and Pranab Mukherjee’s efforts when people on a pilgrimage from Gujarat were stuck in Kashmir after a terror attack. Ghulam Nabi Ji called me that night,” said PM Modi with a slight break in his voice.
"That time Pranab Mukherjee was the defence minister and requested for Indian Air Force jet for transporting the body. He said that don't worry, we will figure out something. But, Ghulam Nabi called me again. He was at the airport," the PM said, reported NDTV.
"He sounded concerned like people are concerned about their own family members. That is the kind of feeling he showed," said the PM in an emotional moment.
“Azad has set very high standards as MP and Opposition leader. His work will inspire generations of MPs to come,” PM Modi said.
He further said that Azad has distinguished himself in Parliament. “He not only worried about his party but also had similar passion towards the smooth running of the House and towards India’s development.”
“I have known Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad for years. We were Chief Ministers together. We had interacted even before I became CM, when Azad Sahab was very much in active politics. He has a passion not many know about - gardening, tweeted the PM.
There are three other MPs who retire on Tuesday – Nazir Ahmed Laway and Mohammad Fayaz from the PDP, and Shamsher Singh from the BJP, noted India Today.
“We bid farewell to Rajya Sabha MPs who have played a vital role in the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha. I recall my numerous interactions with Shri Nazir Ahmed Laway and Shri Mohammad Fayaz. Their passion towards Jammu and Kashmir’s progress is noteworthy” PM Modi said.
“I am among those fortunate people who never went to Pakistan. When I read about circumstances in Pakistan, I feel proud to be a Hindustani Muslim,” Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad said in his retirement speech in the Rajya Sabha, reported ANI.
(With inputs from ANI, NDTV and India Today)
