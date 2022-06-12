Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised Owing to COVID-Related Issues

“She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation,” Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.
The Quint
India
Published:

Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for Covid on 2 June.

|

(Photo: Facebook/Rajiv Gandhi Foundation)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for Covid on 2 June.</p></div>

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Delhi’s Ganga Ram hospital owing to COVID-19 related issues.

“She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation,” Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted on Sunday, 12 June.

Also ReadSonia Gandhi Requests for 3 Weeks Extension Due to COVID, ED Agrees: Sources

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT