Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised Owing to COVID-Related Issues

Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for Covid on 2 June.
(Photo: Facebook/Rajiv Gandhi Foundation)
Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Delhi’s Ganga Ram hospital owing to COVID-19 related issues.
“She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation,” Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted on Sunday, 12 June.
