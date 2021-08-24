Cong, Other Parties Slam Centre Over National Monetisation Pipeline Plan

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, along with former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Gandhi said: "The Prime Minister and the BJP said that the Congress had done nothing in last 70 years. There is a list here of all the assets that the Congress has helped build using the public money. Now, the prime minister is in the process of selling the crown jewels of this country."

Listing out the sectors, which are going to be privatised, Gandhi said that these are being sold and one can guess to whom it is going. "And frankly, these will go to three to four people," he said.