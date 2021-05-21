YouTube’s New Monetisation Policy Flawed: Indian Creators

Creators who qualify for YPP after reaching a certain reach and views receive a share of the revenue generated through the ads placed on their videos.

New creators, who do not yet qualify for the YPP as per the platform’s norms did not have ads on their videos until now. However, the new policy aims to disrupt this ecosystem.

Here are three major reasons of this move to be problematic:

YouTube will display ads even if a content creator specifically does not want ads to be displayed on his channel. YouTube has clearly stated that it won't share any earnings with such creators. The platform states that it will charge users a fee for access to a channel if a creator is not a part of the YPP.

Ujjwal Chaurasia, aka Technogamerz, a YouTuber with more than 15 million subscribers believes that this move will affect both small and big content creators. "Smalltime content creators have a small audience base. If YouTube starts displaying ads on their videos, chances are that it can potentially drive their viewers away."

Ujjwal explained that this move is worrisome for famous creators and channels as well. "The whole advertising game will be affected. YouTube advertisements can now be viewed on any and every video viewed on the site. This will significantly affect big creators as ads on our channels will be decreased significantly, which means less revenue generation."