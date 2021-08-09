Rahul Gandhi to Visit Srinagar, Meet Cong Leaders, Inaugurate Party HQ

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Srinagar from Monday, 9 August, to inaugurate Congress headquarters in the Union Territory and to interact with party workers and leaders during his visit.

This will be his first visit in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

As per J&K Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir, “Gandhi had already planned a four-day tour to J&K but the Parliament session ensued and so he is now visiting Kashmir... He will be in Kashmir on 9 and 10 August”, Hindustan Times reported.

Mir added that Gandhi will also visit Jammu for two to three days, once the Parliamentary session is over.