BJP Kisan Morcha Leader, Wife Shot Dead by Terrorists in J&K's Anantnag

(File Photo: BJP Kisan Morcha President Ghulam Rasool Dar)
(Photo: Twitter/@Ashokkaul)
The Kulgam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha president, and his wife, were shot dead by suspected terrorists in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday, 9 August, sources said.
According to sources, terrorists barged inside the house of Ghulam Rasool Dar, who was also a 'Sarpanch' (Village Head), and fired indiscriminately critically injuring him and his wife. They were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead.
BJP J&K Spokesperson Altaf Thakur has strongly condemned the killing of Dar and his wife.
Calling the killings as barbaric and cowardly, Thakur said that attacking and killing innocent people will lead to nowhere and the acts reflect the frustration on the part of the terrorists.
