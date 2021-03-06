Tamil Nadu Polls: MDMK To Contest 6 Seats in Alliance With DMK

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Thursday, 4 March, signed a memorandum with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, agreeing to contest in six constituencies in the state.

VCK signed the memorandum after members of the party told The News Minute that they have demanded at least 10 seats to be allotted to the party.